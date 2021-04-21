Jackson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Jackson's return from knee surgery is imminent and could come as soon as Wednesday. He's missed the whole season up to this point, so we shouldn't be surprised if he's on a minutes limit when he finally does take the court. Once he's fully up to speed, he could move into the starting lineup at power forward.
