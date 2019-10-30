Jackson contributed seven points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson was limited by foul trouble once again Tuesday, a common issue that is plaguing him once again. He seems to be his own worst enemy on the defensive end of the floor and unless he can rectify that aspect of his game, he is going to struggle to reach his potential, at least in the short-term.