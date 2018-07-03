Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dazzles in summer league debut

Jackson had a spectacular summer league debut Monday night against the Hawks, finishing with 29 points (9-15 FG, 8-13 3PT, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and two blocks.

While the Grizzlies might prefer that Jackson take more than a pair of two-point attempts, the rookie was on fire from beyond the arc, showcasing the range that was only on display in small doses at Michigan State. The No. 4 overall pick will likely face a stiffer learning curve when the actual NBA season rolls around, but he'll be in line for a significant role for a Grizzlies team that doesn't have a ton of high-quality frontcourt depth behind Marc Gasol.