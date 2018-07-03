Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dazzles in summer league debut
Jackson had a spectacular summer league debut Monday night against the Hawks, finishing with 29 points (9-15 FG, 8-13 3PT, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and two blocks.
While the Grizzlies might prefer that Jackson take more than a pair of two-point attempts, the rookie was on fire from beyond the arc, showcasing the range that was only on display in small doses at Michigan State. The No. 4 overall pick will likely face a stiffer learning curve when the actual NBA season rolls around, but he'll be in line for a significant role for a Grizzlies team that doesn't have a ton of high-quality frontcourt depth behind Marc Gasol.
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...