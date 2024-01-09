Jackson is questionable to play Tuesday against Dallas due to a right knee contusion.
Jackson logged a full workload in Sunday's loss to Phoenix, posting 28 points in 31 minutes, but he seemingly banged up his knee in the process. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, and it's all hands on deck as Memphis attempts to salvage the season, but Jackson will nonetheless enter Tuesday as questionable to suit up.
