Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jackson is dealing with a deep bruise on his right quad, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson apparently suffered the injury during Thursday's practice, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of the issue. While Bickerstaff noted that the big man could probably play through the injury, the Grizzlies -- who are well out of playoff contention -- are planning to exercise caution with the rookie moving forward. With Jackson sidelined indefinitely, Ivan Rabb, Jonas Valanciunas (personal) and Bruno Caboclo are all candidates to benefit from increased playing time.