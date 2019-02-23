Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with deep bruise
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jackson is dealing with a deep bruise on his right quad, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jackson apparently suffered the injury during Thursday's practice, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of the issue. While Bickerstaff noted that the big man could probably play through the injury, the Grizzlies -- who are well out of playoff contention -- are planning to exercise caution with the rookie moving forward. With Jackson sidelined indefinitely, Ivan Rabb, Jonas Valanciunas (personal) and Bruno Caboclo are all candidates to benefit from increased playing time.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Could miss extended time•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Added to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Pours in 27 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Shows well in return•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...