Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
This is a new issue for Jackson, presumably after he woke up under the weather. He intends to play through the illness, however. During Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Jackson had a strong showing with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals.
