Jackson didn't play Sunday for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup third-place game against Canada due to an illness, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Brandon Ingram missed the semifinal matchup versus Germany due to the same issue, and it appears he passed it to Jackson and Paolo Banchero, who were both sidelined Sunday. All three players should be good to go for their respective training camps in October, but it was certainly a disheartening way to end a disappointing tournament for Team USA.