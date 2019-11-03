Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with knee injury
Jackson is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns with a right knee injury.
Jackson sustained the injury during the third quarter and limped his way to the locker room. Brandon Clarke figures to see increased run while he's sidelined.
