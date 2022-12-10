Jackson accumulated 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-103 victory over the Pistons.

Jackson racked up another four blocks in the win, adding a pair of steals for good measure. Since returning from a knee injury, he has been simply outstanding, putting up top-15 value across standard leagues. He is logging career-high numbers in not only blocks but also points and rebounds. The fact he is still only playing 26.6 minutes per night means there is actually scope for him to increase his production moving forward. While that may or may not be the case, it does appear as though he could be in for a career-best year.