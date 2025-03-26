Jackson (face) finished Tuesday's 140-103 win over the Jazz with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Jackson left Tuesday's blowout win with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face and didn't return. However, with the Grizzlies up 105-82 entering the fourth quarter, there was little need for the star big man to check back in. Jackson's status for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder is unclear.