Jackson (ankle) didn't return during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks. He recorded no counting stats across two minutes before exiting to the locker room.
Jackson sustained the left ankle injury while attempting to contest a shot at the basket, and he appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while limping back to the locker room. The star big man's status will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, and the Grizzlies are expected to provide further details on the injury after further evaluation of Jackson's ankle.
