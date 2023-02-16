Jackson posted 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and five steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 win over the Jazz.

Jackson made a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year, with five steals and four blocks. The first-time All Star also led the Grizzlies with 26 points, as he produced one of his best games of the season. It was a big bounce back for Jackson after he fouled out without blocking a shot against the Celtics on Sunday. If Jackson can combine his elite shot blocking with more good offensive games, he will help fantasy managers fighting for playoff seeding.