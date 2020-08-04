Jackson suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a crushing blow for the Grizzlies, who will now attempt to hang on to the final playoff seed in the West without one of their best young players. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but Jackson appeared to emerge healthy from Monday's 109-99 loss to the Pelicans, in which he posted 22 points and two blocks in 32 minutes of action. The Grizzlies have not announced a recovery timetable, but the hope is that Jackson will be fully healthy by the start of the 2020-21 campaign.