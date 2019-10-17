Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Jackson managed 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Thunder.
Jackson struggled with his shot and fouled out of this one despite not even seeing that many minutes. Staying out of foul trouble was arguably his biggest area of weakness as a rookie, so fantasy owners will have to hope that trend doesn't continue in year two.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Near double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Healthy line in exhibition win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Not expected to return this season•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Still sidelined•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out for 'foreseeable future'•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with deep bruise•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...