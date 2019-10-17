Jackson managed 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Thunder.

Jackson struggled with his shot and fouled out of this one despite not even seeing that many minutes. Staying out of foul trouble was arguably his biggest area of weakness as a rookie, so fantasy owners will have to hope that trend doesn't continue in year two.