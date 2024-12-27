Jackson recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 32 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 victory over the Raptors.

Thursday's performance was Jackson's first double-double of the regular season, and the seventh-year forward co-led the Grizzlies in scoring with rookie Zach Edey. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals over 27.4 minutes per game.