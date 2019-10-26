Jackson contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

Jackson was very good Friday, putting up his first double-double of the season. This is the kind of production we have been waiting for, especially when looking at his rebounding numbers. Another positive note was the fact he racked up only three fouls during his 32 minutes on the floor. Foul trouble seems to be the only real hurdle when it comes to Jackson reaching his potential. If he can work on that issue, the top-20 is certainly not out of reach.