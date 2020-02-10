Jackson contributed 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win over the Wizards.

It wasn't an outstanding night for Jackson by his standards, but he did enough to help his team get the win. Considering that 45 percent of the 20-year old's minutes come at power forward, there's a chance the departures of Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill could increase Jackson's workload and fantasy output. Fantasy owners will hope his 28.0 minutes per game will come up a bit now because Jackson is a per-minute beast, and someone will have to pick up the 48.2 vacated minutes per game left by Crowder and Hill. It will likely be a combination of players to take on the extra load, but, as one of the Grizzlies' franchise cornerstones, Jackson should see at least a slight bump.