Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-doubles in victory
Jackson contributed 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win over the Wizards.
It wasn't an outstanding night for Jackson by his standards, but he did enough to help his team get the win. Considering that 45 percent of the 20-year old's minutes come at power forward, there's a chance the departures of Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill could increase Jackson's workload and fantasy output. Fantasy owners will hope his 28.0 minutes per game will come up a bit now because Jackson is a per-minute beast, and someone will have to pick up the 48.2 vacated minutes per game left by Crowder and Hill. It will likely be a combination of players to take on the extra load, but, as one of the Grizzlies' franchise cornerstones, Jackson should see at least a slight bump.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Solid production in return•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Suspended for one game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Career-high seven swats•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Blocks four shots•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 19 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Battles foul trouble Friday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.