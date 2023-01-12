Jackson provided 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over the Spurs.

Jackson was efficient from the field and active on the glass, and those two traits were enough to see him record his second double-double of his last four outings. The big man has been playing well of late, averaging 18.8 points on 56 percent shooting and adding 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game across his last eight appearances.