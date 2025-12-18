Jackson went off for 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Jackson had his best rebounding game of the season as he notched his first double-double of the year, and he was superb on defense, helping hold Julius Randle to 9-for-21 shooting from the floor. While the Grizzlies opened the season 4-11, they've now gone 9-3 over their past 12 games, and will have a chance to get their record to .500 Saturday versus the Wizards.