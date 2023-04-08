Jackson (left elbow soreness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Jackson is joined by Santi Aldama (elbow) on the injury report as doubtful for Sunday's game, both of whom could sit with the Grizzlies locked into the No. 2 seed. If that's the case, Xavier Tillman, David Roddy, Kenneth Lofton and Ziaire Williams (foot) could all see massive frontcourt roles.