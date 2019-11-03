Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Doubtful Monday
Jackson (knee) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Houston.
Jackson is dealing with soreness in his right knee, which appeared to hamper him during Saturday's loss to the Suns. In that game, Jackson had just seven points and one rebound in 22 minutes, though he did record three blocks. Assuming he sits Monday, rookie Brandon Clarke could be in line for an increased role.
