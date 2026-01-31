Jackson is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left quadriceps contusion.

The quad injury is a new concern for Jackson, who is not expected to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. John Konchar (neck) is doubtful and Santi Aldama (knee) is out, so the Grizzlies are likely to be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt. GG Jackson, Vince Williams and Olivier-Maxence Prosper would be candidates for increased playing time if Jackson and Konchar are ultimately ruled out.