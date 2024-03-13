Jackson (quadriceps) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Jackson will miss his fifth game of the Grizzlies' last eight as he continues to battle right quadriceps tendinitis. With Santi Aldama (elbow) and Lamar Stevens (groin) also absent, Trey Jemison and Wenyen Gabriel should see plenty of work at the center spot. Jackson's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Thunder.