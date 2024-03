Jackson (quad) is inactive for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Jackson will officially miss his third consecutive game due to right quad tendinitis. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Philadelphia. Vince Williams has averaged 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in seven starts without Jackson this season, while Santi Aldama has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists across four such contests.