Jackson (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Jackson is feeling under the weather and is now questionable for Wednesday's contest after initially being labeled probable. The 26-year-old hasn't missed a game since Nov. 22. With Santi Aldama (ankle) also questionable, the Grizzlies' frontcourt could be shorthanded against Phoenix.

