Jackson finished Thursday's 118-111 loss to Orlando in the NBA Berlin Game with 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes.

The 26-year-old forward led the Grizzlies in scoring and delivered at least 30 points for the first time since Dec. 28, and the third time this season. Jackson continues to produce excellent fantasy value at the defensive end of the court, recording multiple steals or multiple blocks -- or both, as he did Thursday -- 11 times in the last 15 games. Over that stretch, he's averaged 22.0 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.