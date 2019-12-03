Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Drops 31 in loss
Jackson finished with 31 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to Indiana.
The second-year center finished with a season-best point total, as he reached double-figures for the 13th time this year. It was an encouraging performance from Jackson, who's struggled at times this year to make a significant impact on the court. He's still unable to rebound consistently (4.8 on average) and his defensive production is down from his rookie year as he's spending more and more time lingering out around the three-point line. That said, the results on offense have been positive as Jackson's drilling 2.1 threes per game at an efficient 38.6 percent clip, good for fifth-best on the Grizzlies.
