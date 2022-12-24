Jackson had 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over the Suns.

Jackson enjoyed one of his best offensive games of the season, tying for the team lead with 24 points and putting up his most shots in nine December contests. The talented forward added 10 boards to finish with his third double-double, and Jackson also swatted a pair of shots for his 11th multi-block performance this season. He missed Memphis' first 14 games of the campaign while recovering from last year's foot surgery, but since his return he's put up impressive numbers, averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 15 contests.