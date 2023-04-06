Jackson finished Wednesday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Pelicans with a season-high 40 points (13-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT) to go with nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

With Ja Morant (hip) sitting out and most of the Grizzlies' other options in the frontcourt sidelined or exiting early with injuries, Jackson was forced to play more minutes and take on a larger portion of the offensive burden than usual. He took on a massive 36.5 percent usage rate in the contest, and thanks to a heavy volume of shot attempts and some efficient shooting at the free-throw line, Jackson finished just three points shy of matching a career-best scoring total. He complemented in the scoring with his typical elite blocks production to produce what might have been the best fantasy line of the night across all eight NBA games.