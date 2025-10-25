Jackson had 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 146-114 loss to the Heat.

Jackson had himself a decent night despite the fact that the Grizzlies were totally outplayed. Given the game was all but over by half-time, managers have to be thrilled with Jackson's numbers. Memphis will host Indiana on Saturday, hoping to put on a better display in front of its home fans.