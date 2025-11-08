Jackson registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-104 win over the Mavericks.

Jackson delivered a bounce-back performance Friday after putting up a season-low nine points in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. Jackson has been consistent as a reliable offensive weapon for the Grizzlies and has reached the 15-point mark in all but one game this season. He has the potential to score at an even higher rate if needed, but at least, he's delivering a solid floor every time he steps on the hardwood.