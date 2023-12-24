Jackson notched 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 victory over the Hawks.

Jackson barely missed a shot from the field, and while his defensive numbers have not been on par with what he's posted in recent years, there's no question he has taken a step forward offensively. Jackson has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 appearances while averaging 26.5 points per contest in that span.