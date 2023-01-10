Jackson supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Spurs.

Jackson blocked another five shots in the win, his sixth game in a row with at least three blocks. After missing the start of the season due to a knee injury, Jackson has been a revelation since returning, putting up first-round value on the season. The Grizzlies are primed for a deep playoff run this season, and securing a high seed is going to be key to their success. Outside of some sporadic rest, Jackson should be locked in for the remainder of the season, rewarding those who took a chance on him in their draft.