Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Empty line in preseason encounter
Jackson totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 20 minutes during Friday's 121-103 preseason loss to Houston.
Jackson moved into the starting lineup with JaMychal Green (Shoulder) on the sidelines. Jackson was able to score a team-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting but failed to record any other stats. His lack of defensive numbers are a slight concern heading into the season proper but he will likely get things turned around sooner rather than later. Jackson is worth a look in the later rounds of standard drafts but owners should prepare for some bumps along the way.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...