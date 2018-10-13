Jackson totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 20 minutes during Friday's 121-103 preseason loss to Houston.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup with JaMychal Green (Shoulder) on the sidelines. Jackson was able to score a team-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting but failed to record any other stats. His lack of defensive numbers are a slight concern heading into the season proper but he will likely get things turned around sooner rather than later. Jackson is worth a look in the later rounds of standard drafts but owners should prepare for some bumps along the way.