Jackson turned in 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 win over the Lakers.

The rookie has shown flashes of potential in his rookie campaign but the peaks and valleys so far have made his fantasy prospects quite volatile, Sunday's game was one of his best performances of the season, easily outdoing his usual averages of 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over 33 games.