Jackson posted 33 points (10-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to the Warriors.

One of the reasons Minnesota was able to hang around in Round 1 was Jackson's perpetual foul trouble. He picked up at least five fouls in five of the six games but was able to stay on the floor Sunday against Golden State's jumpshot-oriented attack. In 31 minutes of action, Jackson notched his second straight double-double (he had 18 points and 14 boards in Game 6 against Minnesota) and worked his way to the free-throw line nine times. The big man's six made threes tied his season high, which he originally set during Memphis' record-setting, 152-79 win over Oklahoma City back on Dec. 2.