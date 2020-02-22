Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Exits with knee soreness
Jackson left Friday's 117-105 loss to the Lakers early due to left knee soreness.
Jackson provided seven points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal across 16 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of his knee soreness is not known at this time, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with the Clippers. Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson would presumably see increased workloads should the second-year big man miss any more time.
