Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Expected back 'within week'
Memphis announced Monday that it expects Jackson (knee) to return to game action "within the next week," Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Jackson's sprained left knee will keep him sidelined for a ninth straight game Tuesday versus the Magic, but based on the timeline provided by the team, the second-year big man could be available as soon as Thursday in Portland. Whenever he gets the green light to play, Jackson should immediately settle back in as the starting power forward for Memphis, which has remained competitive during his absence to maintain its lead for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
