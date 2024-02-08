Jackson (hip) will go through his usual pre-game routine and is expected to be available against the Bulls on Thursday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson has missed the last two games due to right hip soreness, and he will be a game-time call for the matchup against Chicago. All signs point to him being expected to play if he goes through his pre-game routine unscathed. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in each of his previous five appearances.