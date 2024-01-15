Jackson (knee), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Monday against the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson should return to action after missing two of the last three games due to a knee injury. With Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) sidelined, Jackson would presumably be Memphis' go-to offensive option against Golden State if he's indeed cleared to suit up.