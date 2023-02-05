Jackson Jr. (thigh) is expected to play Sunday against Toronto, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
JJJ was rested on the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, but he's fully expected to return to the floor for Sunday's game, which will shift Santi Aldama back to the second unit. Feel free to get Jackson Jr. active.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Officially available Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable to face Toronto•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Six rejections against Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Balanced outing on both ends in win•