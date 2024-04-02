Jackson closed with 40 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over Detroit.

It was a fantastic bounce-back performance from Jackson on Monday, with the sixth-year center coming off a four-point outing against the Magic on Saturday. It's the third time this season that Jackson has scored 40-plus points in game, as he's been the main option on offense with Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (back) out for much of the season. Since the All-Star break, Jackson is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.