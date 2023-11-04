Jackson closed Friday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers with 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Jackson hit the 30-point mark for the second time this season, but the Grizzlies were once again unable to get their first win. Jackson is carrying a heavy load alongside Desmond Bane while they await the return of Ja Morant (suspension), and his results have been a bit up-and-down to begin the year. Aside from the two 30-point showings, Jackson has recorded double-digit rebounds only once. He's had success in accumulating blocked shots, swatting 15 balls over six games.