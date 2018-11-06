Jackson supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 32 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

On a night when Mike Conley and Marc Gasol combined to take just 10 shots between them, Jackson excelled, leading the starting five in scoring one night after equaling a career low with four points versus the Suns. The 19-year-old rookie was outstanding on the defensive end as well, as his five blocks were a career high. Jackson naturally will continue to have the ups and downs that are part and parcel for first-year players, but he appears to have a firm grasp on the starting power forward role for the time being and is providing solid production across the stat sheet on most nights.