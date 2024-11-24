Jackson ended with 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 win over Chicago.
Jackson continues to produce at a high level for Memphis, and he's adjusted well to being the team's most consistent scoring weapon. He had to find a way to embrace that role in the absence of Ja Morant (hip) and with Desmond Bane shaking off the rust from his previous injury, but Jackson has responded well to the challenge. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last nine contests.
