Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: First 20-point effort this year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Raptors.
Jackson had the role of Memphis' primary scoring option in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension), and he responded by registering a season high in points. Jackson has been a steady producer so far, hitting the 15-point threshold in each of his first seven outings. The star big man has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.
