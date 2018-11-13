Jackson managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

Jackson hauled in his first career double-double while recording a career high rebounding total and swatting five shots for the second time in the last four games. He continues to struggle with his three-point shot and has been an inconsistent statistical contributor as the team's starting power forward. Nevertheless, Jackson's ability to defend inside and out coupled with his willingness to keep firing away offensively makes him a good bet to hold onto the job even once JaMychal Green (mouth) recovers.