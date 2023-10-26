Jackson had eight points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five blocks and three assists over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year got off to a hot start in his first game of the 2023-24 season and had three blocks in the first half alone. That was about the only positive he had on the night, however, as he struggled to get it going from the field while also turning the ball over three times and registering five personal fouls. Jackson has never been a strong rebounder despite his 6-foot-11 frame, but he'll need to contribute more on the glass with starting center Steven Adams (knee) ruled out for the year.