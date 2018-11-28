Jackson managed four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Raptors.

Jackson picked up two quick fouls and never got into a rhythm, finishing with more fouls (five) than points and nearly as many turnovers (three). It was an awful night for the 19-year-old rookie, but some inconsistencies should be expected from one of the league's youngest players. Moreover, Jackson has likely earned himself a little leeway, both with coach J.B. Bickerstaff and fantasy owners, especially given his recent perfect shooting performance, complete with seven blocks, six rebounds, four three-pointers, and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.