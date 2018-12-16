Jackson totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 loss to Houston.

Jackson recorded two fouls in the first two minutes of the game Saturday, limiting his production across the game. He still managed to contribute across the board in the loss but the foul issue is a constant bother for his owners. Hopefully, he will get things figured out and as soon as that happens, the sky is the limit.