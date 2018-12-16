Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Foul trouble strikes again in loss
Jackson totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 loss to Houston.
Jackson recorded two fouls in the first two minutes of the game Saturday, limiting his production across the game. He still managed to contribute across the board in the loss but the foul issue is a constant bother for his owners. Hopefully, he will get things figured out and as soon as that happens, the sky is the limit.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Grabs eight boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plagued by foul trouble Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Five fouls in 19 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Perfect from field plus seven swats•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-high 36 minutes Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: To remain in starting lineup•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...